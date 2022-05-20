After numerous delays due to the pandemic, the murder trial of a woman accused of killing her newborn baby is set to get underway Monday.
Amber Bowling, 25, is charged with the murder of her newborn baby. Police say Bowling hid her pregnancy and gave birth to her child in her Paces Creek apartment.
Following the birth on that cold December morning, Bowling allegedly placed the little boy in a garbage bag and threw him over the apartment’s banister. The baby was found by a neighbor a few days later.
Autopsy reports show the boy suffered a cranial fracture, brain bleed and broken ribs.
The boy was posthumously named Jacob and he was laid to rest at a cemetery in the county.
Jury selection is set to begin Monday, May 23, with Honorable Judge Oscar G. House presiding.
