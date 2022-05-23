A woman accused of killing her newborn baby has pled guilty just before jury selection was set to get underway.
Amber Bowling, 25, pled guilty to 40 years in prison.
Police say Bowling hid her pregnancy and gave birth to her child in her Paces Creek apartment.
Following the birth on that cold December morning, Bowling allegedly placed the little boy in a garbage bag and threw him over the apartment’s banister. The baby was found by a neighbor a few days later.
Autopsy reports show the boy suffered a cranial fracture, brain bleed and broken ribs.
The boy was posthumously named Jacob and he was laid to rest at a cemetery in the county.
