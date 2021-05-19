(MIDDLESBORO, Ky.) – A trip to Middlesboro slammed the brakes on a three-game losing skid for Clay County, as they came home with a 16-10 victory after visiting the Yellow Jackets. Getting back on track at the right time could be just what the Tiger softball team needs, as postseason play looms on the horizon.
The Tigers jumped ahead to an early 7-1 lead after the first inning, sparked by an Allie Rose Phillips RBI single. Phillips collected one of her two RBI on the hit, one of four Tigers with two RBI on the day. Clay County did a great job of not leaving runners on base, and the result was a win.
Middlesboro showed signs of life in the 3rd inning, scoring four runs to cut into the Clay County lead. The Tiger offense remained dormant until the 6th inning when first basemen Elizabeth Black singled to right field, scoring Chloe Bowling. Bowling, had a stellar day at the plate, smacking three hits and scoring three runs to lead the Tigers offensively.
Clay County kept the momentum going, scoring seven more runs in the 6th inning to put away the Yellow Jackets once and for all. Hailey Napier pitched a complete game, striking out seven in the victory.
Ellie Finley – 1-3; Madison Curry – 2-5; Allie Phillips – 1-5; Emma Deaton – 2-3; Emma Tuttle – 1-5; Hailey Napier – 1-3; Chloe Bowling – 3-5; Riley Tuttle – 1-4; Elizabeth Black – 1-3.
