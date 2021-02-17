In-person school for all students will start next week, according to superintendent William Sexton.

The superintendent issued the following statement:

"We are planning on opening up school for in-person learning, next week, Tuesday, February 23rd.  Foregoing any weather or other obstacles, Monday, February 22, will be a virtual learning day for all students. Beginning Tuesday, February 23rd, thru February 25thall students will be in person. Friday, February 26th will be a virtual day for everyone.   Starting March 1st we will return to in person learning 4 days a week, Monday –Thursday,  Friday will be virtual for everyone.  We will follow this 4 day a week in person schedule until further notice.  At this time we  will still have the on-line/virtual option for any students that choose to stay virtual (at home)."

The preschool schedule for students will not change.

