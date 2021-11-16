Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on November 12, 2021 at approximately 9:55 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Carlie Smith, 41 of Bridge Street. The arrest occurred on South Highway 421 when Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop for vehicle infractions.
Upon making contact with the subject it was noted that the vehicle didn’t have a valid insurance status. During the search, K9 Deputy Brumley located 3 plastic baggies of suspected methamphetamine on the subject’s person. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Cody Blackwell.
Carlie Smith, 41 was charged with:
• No Tail Lamps
• Instructional Permit Violations
• Failure to Produce Insurance Card
• Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance
• Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
• Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess
