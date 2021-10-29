A Mt. Sterling, Ky., man, Larry A. Crump, 37, has pled guilty, before U.S. District Judge Dannv C. Reeves, to Hobbs Act Robbery, bank robbery, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
According to his guilty plea agreement, Crump admitted to robbing the Cash N Check in Mt. Sterling, on November 16, 2020, and the Peoples Bank of Mt. Sterling, on November 20, 2020, at gunpoint. Crump also admitted to using a stolen firearm in the commission of the bank robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The amount of money taken from Cash N Check was approximately $900 and the amount of money stolen from the Peoples’ Bank was approximately $37,000. Law Enforcement agents recovered approximately $20,000 from the residence of one of Crump’s relatives. Crump was on parole at the time of the commission of the offenses.
Crump was indicted in March 2021.
Carlton S. Shier, IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Louisville Field Office; Shawn Morrow, Special Agent in Charge, ATF, Louisville Field Division; Norman Arflack, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Chief Terry Landrum, Chief of Police, Mt. Sterling Police Department; and Jessica Stewart, Bath County Sheriff, announced the guilty plea.
The investigation was conducted by the FBI, ATF, U.S. Marshals, Mt. Sterling Police Department, and the Bath County Sheriff’s Office. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Roger West.
Crump is scheduled to be sentenced on January 21, 2022. Crump faces a minimum of seven years in prison, and a maximum of life imprisonment. However, any sentence will be imposed by the Court, after its consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal sentencing statutes.
