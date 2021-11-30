Barbara Ann Napier, age 65 departed this life on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at her home. She was born on Sunday, November 4, 1956 in Manchester to Bradley and Lomer North Smith.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Peggy Sue Asher, Ronnie Napier, Jr., Shawn Napier and wife Donna and Courtney Napier. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Sierra Taylor, Alexia Ann Napier, Cameron Shawn, Bradley, Colton, Colby, Trenton, Trinity, Cayden Napier and Addisyn Rose Dezarn and her brother: Freddy Smith and her sister Alice Faye Smith.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Bradley and Lomer Smith, her husband: Ronnie Napier and her sisters: Sharon, Dorothy, Janice and Lois and her infant brother.
Funeral Services for Barbara Ann Napier will be conducted on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Paul Stewart will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Napier Cemetery in the Buzzard Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
