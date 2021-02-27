Barbara Ann Pennington, age 65 departed this life on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.  She was born on Sunday, March 13, 1955 in Manchester, Kentucky to Johnny and Myrtle Henson Keith.  She attended the Manchester Gospel Mission.

She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Phillip Ray Pennington, her children: Steven Hibbard, Tammy Garcia and Billie Sue Hurd as well as several grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Johnny and Myrtle Keith and her brothers: Bill Thompson and Bobby Keith.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 3 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.  Rev. Tess Lipps will be presiding.  She will be laid to rest in the Macedonia Cemetery in the Burning Springs Community.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

Service information

Feb 28
Visitation
Sunday, February 28, 2021
1:00PM-4:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
Feb 28
Funeral Service
Sunday, February 28, 2021
4:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
