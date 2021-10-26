Mrs. Barbara Ann Root, age 75 departed this life on Monday, October 25, 2021 at her home. She was born on Friday, October 26, 1945 in Manchester, Kentucky to Rev. Robert and Grace Maxie Stevens. She was a retired cook for the Clay County Board of Education and a member of New Beginning Community Church. Barb was saved when she was 30 years old, she loved the Lord, loved her boys, loved church, her family and her friends and she was a devoted wife and mother. Every morning she got up at 3 AM and prayed for people. Barb and Jason took the Lord’s Supper every morning. 1 John 4:20 says “If a man say, I love God, and hateth his brother, he is a liar: for he that loveth not his brother whom he hath seen, how can he love God whom he hath not seen?” Barb lived by this verse everyday of her life.
She leaves to mourn her passing her beloved sons: Robert Shannon Root and Jason Root, her special nieces: Yasmine Stevens, Zoe Beth Stevens and Terah Colfield as well as her sisters and brothers: Faye Hicks and her husband Ray, Vickie Bruner and her husband Tony, Debbie Goins and her husband Terry, Danny Stevens and his wife Bertha and Bobby Stevens and his wife Kim.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Rev. Robert and Grace Stevens, her husband: Robert Root, her sisters: Joan Cotton and Jean Sams, her niece Amy Joan Baker and her nephew: Benjamin Goins.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Barbara Root will be conducted on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Bobby Stevens, Rev. Todd Hicks and Bro. Dennis Cotton will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
