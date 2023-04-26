Long-time Tulelake resident, Barbara Anne Fayne, passed away April 16, 2023 at her home at Crystal Terrace, in Klamath Falls. She was 88 years young. Born August 20, 1934, in Manchester, Kentucky to Carlo and Bessie (York) Cornett, she was joined 3 years later by her brother, James Marshall.
In 1942, her family moved to the Klamath area to live near her uncle, Marshall E. Cornett, who later became Oregon's Senate president. He died in a plane crash in 1947 near Lakeview, along with Governor Earl Snell and Secretary of State Robert Farrell, Jr.. Barbara was proud that her uncle was instrumental in the development of the Malin Park; Klamath Reclamation Project, and Oregon Tech (Cornett Hall was named in his honor).
Barbara’s family purchased a farm in Malin, where she helped with the work and raised various 4-H animals. She was active in all school related activities including GAA, Horseback Riding, Point Girls, Drama, Chorus, Drill Team and Rainbow Girls. Yearly trips to Kentucky visiting kinfolks were always looked forward to. She graduated as a Malin Mustang in 1953 and continued her education at Oregon State College in Corvallis, majoring in Home Economics. She married Robert (Bob) Micka in 1954 and they were blessed with four daughters. The family purchased a farm north of Tulelake, raising potatoes, grain and alfalfa. Besides being a hard-working farm wife, she enjoyed boating, camping, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling and arrowhead hunting with family and many friends. Her 21-year marriage ended, and she married Mickey Fayne in 1976. They moved to a farm in Pasco, Washington in 1979. Following her husband’s stroke, they returned to Tulelake in 2003.
Barbara had a very active life. She was a Deacon at the Tulelake Presbyterian Church and sang in its Choir. She was a kindergarten aide, school bus driver, upholsterer, fabric store assistant manager, rental car shuttle driver, and instructor for China painting and porcelain dolls. Her many interests and hobbies included sewing, knitting, quilting, baking and pinochle. She enjoyed her many friends and social activities, especially the trips with loved ones. For the last 7 years, Crystal Terrace was her home. She was never bored or idle and always remained friendly and joyful.
Barbara will forever be loved and remembered by her daughters Cindy Wright, Judy (Otto) Huffman, Susan (Kevin) Sword; grandchildren Tara (Bob) Wright-Baley, Erica (Scott) Carroll, Heath Wright, Haley Huffman, Tiffany Sword, Ryan Huffman, Chelsea (Dana) Wheeler, Warren and Connor Schuster, 9 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and many nephews and nieces. Barbara was preceded in passing by her parents and brother, husband Mickey, daughter Denise (Galen) Schuster, son-in-law David Pollock and grandson Nicholas Huffman.
A “Kentucky Derby Celebration of Barbara’s Life” will be held at Basin Community Presbyterian Church in Malin at 11 am on Saturday, May 6 with cemetery interment following a luncheon. Women are encouraged to wear derby hats.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to Basin Community Presbyterian Church, POB 54, Malin, OR 97632 or Malin Community Park, POB 61, Malin, OR 97632.
