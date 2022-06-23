Barbara Bryant Burchell, 79 of Manchester, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Advent Health in Manchester. She was born in Pineville on May 17, 1943, a daughter of the late Emiet and Lucy Rice Bryant. She was a member of the Littleton Baptist Church and had owned a cleaning service.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norwood Burchell; son, Samuel Bryant Harp; and siblings, Edit Simpson, Bonnie Rogers, Helen Allen, Mary Allen, Thurman Bryant, Hubert “Dobbin” Bryant, and Ray Bryant.
Barbara is survived by her stepdaughter, Tracey Burchell; special niece, Brenda Gibbons; special nephew, Eugene Simpson; Aunt Granny to Baylie Graves, Caden Brunsma, and Tristan Gibbons; special dog, Anna Belle; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Dr. John Gibbons presiding. Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Friday at the Hendrickson Cemetery in Fourmile. Pallbearers will be Brian Gibbons, Mitchell Brunsma, Caden Brunsma, Trent Graves, Scott McQueen, and her nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:00 PM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Burchell Family.
