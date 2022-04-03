Barbara Gail Greer Bowling age 69 of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Thursday March 31, 2022 at her home. She is survived by her husband of 52 years Johnny Bowling. Also surviving are her sisters Dorothy M Rogers, Manchester and Marjorie G Napier, Corbin, as well as multiple nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Barbara Michelle, her parents Haskell and Patsy June Greer and one sister Amy F Greer Brown.
Gail was loved dearly by her family and friends and will be missed by everyone that knew her.
The family of Barbara Gail Greer Bowling will receive friends and loved ones after 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday April 5, 2022 at the Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, Ky.
A celebration of life for Barbara Ruth Gail Greer Bowling will be held at 1:00 P.M on Tuesday April 5, 2022 in the Britton Funeral Home chapel with Pastor George Grigbsy. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
