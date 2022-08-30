Barbara Hollen Hayre, affectionately called Mom, Granny Barbara, Sis, and Aunt Barb, departed this earth for her heavenly home on Sunday, August 28, 2022.
She was born on March 11, 1944 to the late Viola (Cupp) and Tom Hollen. She was the fifth of eight children. She is survived by her daughters, Ramona Seale and Kathy and son-in-law, Raymond Smith. She has four grandchildren, Clay Wright, Ashley Grindlay, Tara King and Christina Seale and five great-grandchildren, Emma, Raya, Izyk, Laurel, and Shay whom she dearly loved. She has four living siblings, Elsie Craft, Willa Philpot, Marlene Sargent, and Marvin Hollen as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Hiram Hollen, Geneva Braymier, Herman Hollen; and by her son-in-law, Christopher Seale.
Barbara was a Christian believer and was baptized in the creek at Little Goose in Manchester, Ky. Jesus was her Lord and Savior and her strength throughout her life. When her grandchildren were little, most of her conversations with them ended with her saying, “Jesus loves you.” She spent countless hours praying for her children and grandchildren and others. In a recent conversation with one of her daughters as they discussed dying and eternity, she mentioned the streets of gold and the gates of pearl and how she was looking to that day when she would be whole and well.
She took great joy in gardening, flower arranging, sewing and quilting, and listening to gospel music, but she was not fond of cooking and literally burned a brown circle in the countertop once with a red-hot pot.
Barbara always said she would never have a dog in the house but when her granddaughter came to live with her for a short time and brought her dog, Chalsa, that sweet little dog found a new permanent home with Barbara and they became best friends.
If we could have kept her here with us, we surely would have. She will be so deeply missed by her family and friends but we know we will see her again on heaven’s shore where there will be no more sad goodbyes.
Funeral arrangements for Barbara Hollen Hayre will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Wendell Carmack and David Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Manchester Memorial Gardens in Manchester, Kentucky. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 beginning at 6:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
She was born on March 11, 1944 to the late Viola (Cupp) and Tom Hollen. She was the fifth of eight children. She is survived by her daughters, Ramona Seale and Kathy and son-in-law, Raymond Smith. She has four grandchildren, Clay Wright, Ashley Grindlay, Tara King and Christina Seale and five great-grandchildren, Emma, Raya, Izyk, Laurel, and Shay whom she dearly loved. She has four living siblings, Elsie Craft, Willa Philpot, Marlene Sargent, and Marvin Hollen as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Hiram Hollen, Geneva Braymier, Herman Hollen; and by her son-in-law, Christopher Seale.
Barbara was a Christian believer and was baptized in the creek at Little Goose in Manchester, Ky. Jesus was her Lord and Savior and her strength throughout her life. When her grandchildren were little, most of her conversations with them ended with her saying, “Jesus loves you.” She spent countless hours praying for her children and grandchildren and others. In a recent conversation with one of her daughters as they discussed dying and eternity, she mentioned the streets of gold and the gates of pearl and how she was looking to that day when she would be whole and well.
She took great joy in gardening, flower arranging, sewing and quilting, and listening to gospel music, but she was not fond of cooking and literally burned a brown circle in the countertop once with a red-hot pot.
Barbara always said she would never have a dog in the house but when her granddaughter came to live with her for a short time and brought her dog, Chalsa, that sweet little dog found a new permanent home with Barbara and they became best friends.
If we could have kept her here with us, we surely would have. She will be so deeply missed by her family and friends but we know we will see her again on heaven’s shore where there will be no more sad goodbyes.
Funeral arrangements for Barbara Hollen Hayre will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Wendell Carmack and David Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Manchester Memorial Gardens in Manchester, Kentucky. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 beginning at 6:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.