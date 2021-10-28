Barbara Jean Barrett, 81, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, October 25th, at the UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington, KY.
Barbara was born in Manchester, KY on October 3, 1940, a daughter of the late Mildred Baker Davidson and Howard Grubb.
She is survived by her husband, Mendle Barrett of Manchester, KY; and her son, Franklin David Lunsford of Tazewell, TN.
Barbara is also survived by her sister, June Dupper of New Jersey; her grandchildren: Ashley Lowe, Travis Martin, and Dakota Martin; and her great-grandchildren: Leland Lowe, Cheyla Lowe, Charity Lowe, Ryan Lowe, Zachary Lowe, Landon Lowe, and Timmy Lee Smith.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her children: Michael Ray Burns, Darlene Burns, and Deborah Sue Burns; and her sister, Joyce Sawyers.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 29th at Britton Funeral Home, with Henry Lloyd Deaton officiating. Burial will follow at the Brown Mission Cemetery on Laurel Creek.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday, October 29th at Britton Funeral Home.
