Barbara Jean Davis age 66 of Lexington, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on February 4, 1955 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Walter Collins and Dealie (Hubbard) Collins.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Lonnie Collins, Leslie Collins, and Robert Collins; two grandchildren: Jonathan Collins and Kaley Collins; and three great grandchildren: Courtney Collins, Layla Collins and Riley Collins. Also surviving are these sisters and brother: Geneva Henson, Jerry Collins, Brenda Napier, and Juanita Sams.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Walter and Dealie Collins and her sister: Jeanetta Collins.
Funeral Services for Barbara Jean Davis will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in the chapel of Rominger Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Collins Cemetery in the Liberty Hills Community.
The family of Barbara Jean Davis will receive friends after 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.