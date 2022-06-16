Barbara Jean Lincoln (née Kehoe), age 72, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2022 at University of Florida Leesburg Hospital, Leesburg, Florida. Barb was the beloved wife of Thomas Lincoln. She grew up in Southgate, Kentucky and attended LaSalette Academy and Northern Kentucky University. After a long career at the law firm of Thompson Hine, she retired with her husband to The Villages, Florida. Barb loved sailing and spent many happy times sailing at Brookville Lake, Lake Erie, the intercostal waterway and the Bahamas. She also loved skiing, and was a huge fan of the Kentucky Wildcats. She will be deeply missed. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Martin and Hazel Kehoe, her mother-in-law, Virginia Lincoln, as well as her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Lou and Jim Ponchot. She leaves behind her sister Carol Breitenbach, her sister-in-law, Judy Peracchio, and her brothers-in law, Thomas Breitenbach, and Len Peracchio as well as her many nieces and nephews whom she adored: Kelly Ripperger (Ted), of Lebanon, Ohio; Maria Liu (Hua) of San Francisco, Michael Peracchio (Sherry) of Manchester, Ky; Joy Peracchio of Cincinnati, Keith Ponchot of New Orleans, Katherine Breitenbach Coughlan (Brian) of San Francisco, John Breitenbach (Malia) of Cincinnati, Daniel Breitenbach (Elizabeth) of Austin, Texas, and Michael Breitenbach (Amanda) of Denver; as well as her grand nieces and nephews: Jamie & Ellie Ripperger, Sebastian & Remy Liu, Jacob & Jarred Peracchio, Madeleine & Thomas Coughlan, Natalie, Maxwell, Bruce, and Heidi Breitenbach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "Your Humane Society SPCA", Sumter County Florida.
