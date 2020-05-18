Barbara Jean Roark, age 54 departed this life on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her home. She was born on Sunday, July 25, 1965 in Bar Creek to Tilford and Rosie Henson Smith.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Arnold Roark, her children: Priscilla Stevens, Douglas Collins and Michael Collins, her grandson she raised as her own: Dennis Henson, 2 other grandchildren: David Henson and Kara Henson, her mother: Rosie Smith and these brothers and sisters: Shirley Henson, Bonnie Durall, Tilford Smith, Jr., Larry Wayne Smith, Tommy Smith, Jessie Smith and Kathy Averill.
She is preceded in death by her father: Tilford Smith and her sisters: Hettie Boggs and Martha Marie Smith.
In compliance with the health and public safety directives due to COVID-19, the funeral services, visitation and burial for Barbara Jean Roark will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
