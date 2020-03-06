Barbara Napier, age 66 of Vandalia, OH., passed away Thursday March 5, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton.
Barbara graduated from Vandalia Butler, completed her office Assistant training at Sawyer School of Business and attended Miami Valley school of nursing. Barbara enjoyed working for many years as a medical assistant for Dr. M E Gibson. She loved being a chauffeur for her family taking them on many trips to Nashville TN, Cumberland Falls KY, Reds games, local Kenley plays, and many country music concerts. She also loved to shop for gifts for her family.
She was preceded in death by her Father Charles. She will be greatly missed by her loving Mother Myrtle, sisters Patricia ( Richard) Snider, Janet ( Steve) Bednasek, numerous cousins, and other relatives, neighbors and friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Hayes, the nurses at MVH Neuroscience ICU and Hospice. The family would also like to thank family members who came to sit with us, friends and co-workers who said prayers, called and helped us through this difficult time.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, March 8th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Bobby Burchette officiating. Burial will follow in the Cradle Bowl Cemetery at Sextons Creek.
Visitation will be held 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Saturday, March 7th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
