7:02 p.m. The man fled the scene as officers entered the home. Police will now obtain warrants on the unnamed man over the encounter with EMS personnel earlier. Police are now leaving the scene.,
6:51 p.m.--Officers with the Kentucky State Police and Clay County Sheriff's Department are on the scene of a man allegedly barricaded in a home with a gun.
According to reports, Clay Emergency Services personnel were responding to a call on Bullskin where a woman allegedly was threatening to kill herself.
EMS personnel had an encounter with a man with a gun. EMS left the scene and notified law enforcement.
Officers made contact with the female and removed her from the home.
At last report, the officers were preparing to enter the home as the man was allegedly hiding in an attic.
This is a developing story.
