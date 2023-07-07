Barry Allan Dixon, 58, of Frankfort, KY, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023. Barry was born on June 13, 1965, in Georgetown, KY to Kermit Dixon and Peggy White Coley. Barry worked for many years as a carpenter for Basinger Building Repair.
Barry is preceded in death by his father, Kermit Dixon.
Barry is survived by his loving wife, Tessa Dixon of Frankfort, KY; Mother Peggy Coley of Clay County, KY; three children; Vanessa Hopper, of Frankfort, Cody Dixon, of Paris, and Austin Dixon, of Frankfort and sister, Carol Comer.
A gathering of friends and family will be held in his honor, on Sunday, July 9, 2023, beginning at 2pm until 5pm at Clark Legacy Center, in Frankfort, KY.
