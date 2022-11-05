Baxter Corum, 51, of Goose Rock, KY, passed away Thursday, November 3rd, at his home.
Baxter was born in Red Bird, KY on January 12, 1971, a son of the late R B and Pauline Walden Corum.
Baxter is survived by his wife, Barbara Michelle Corum, and his two sons, Logan Corum and Austin Corum, all of Goose Rock;
He is also survived by his sister, Kim Bowling and husband Darin of Goose Rock.
Services will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, November 6th at Britton Funeral Home, with Verl Root and Roger Hayre officiating. Burial will follow at the Goose Rock Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, November 6th at Britton Funeral Home.
