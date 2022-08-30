Baxter Jones, age 78 departed this life on Friday, August 26, 2022 at his home. He was born on Thursday, May 25, 1944 in Manchester to Bill and Rose (Harris) Jones. He worked in the coal industry at Mt. Clay Coal Company, he was a school bus driver and worked at the jail. He served in the United States Army and was a Veteran of Vietnam War. He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of Clay County and a member of Horse Creek Holiness Church.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Billie (Brooks) Jones and two children: Melissa Adams and husband Bobby, and David Jones and wife Donna; these grandchildren: Taylor Simmons and husband Josh, Madison Jones, Chandler Jones, Corbin Adams, and Lucas Jones; one great granddaughter: Astrid Simmons and his sister: Pauline Baker.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Bill and Rose Jones; his daughter: Tina Marie Jones, and these brothers and sisters: Roy Jones, Bill Jones Jr., Vernon Jones, Maynard Jones, Willie Ray Jones, Melvin Jones, Renus Jones, Marie Combs, Oscar Jones and Bobby Jones.
Funeral Services for Baxter Jones will be conducted on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Terry Reed will be officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery South East in Hyden, Kentucky.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday, August 29, 2022 after 6 PM until 9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
