London police arrested a woman for trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and other charges.
Jeanette Couch, 40, of Turkey Foot Road in Bear Branch, was arrested at 3:59 a.m. on June 18 by London Police Ofc. Cody Faulconer, assisted by Ofc. James Williams.
According to Ofc. Faulconer’s report, Couch was a passenger in a vehicle that had been pulled over for a traffic stop. She stepped out of the vehicle to move to the driver’s seat and he noticed a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine in the floorboard where she was sitting.
Ofc. Faulconer asked if she had any methamphetamine on her person and she produced a cigarette pack containing a baggie with a white crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.
A search of the vehicle uncovered a black zip up bag inside her purse containing $5,020 in cash.
When asked for her social security number and birth date, Couch gave information that came back to another individual.
Couch was arrested for trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, permitting an unlicensed driver to operate her vehicle and giving a police officer false indentiying information.
