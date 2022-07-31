Beatrice Bales (Bea), 84 of Jacksonville, Florida gained her wings on July 23, 2022. Beatrice was born December 14, 1937 in Manchester, Kentucky to Andrew and Sarah Thompson Jackson.
After high school she attended school in Ohio and went on to enlist in the Navy. While in the Navy, Beatrice met her husband, Jack Bales. Beatrice and Jack were happily married for 55 ? years. Bea worked for many years for E.F.Hutton. She was an avid supporter and fan of her alma mater Clay County High School boys' basketball team. There is a walking trail at the schooled named after Bea, "The Bea Bales Trail".
Bea was a big University of Kentucky basketball and football fan. She loved talking with her family and friends on the phone and enjoyed listening to gospel music.
Beatrice is survived by her brothers, Fred Jackson of Girdler, KY, A.W. Jackson (Margie) of Madison, IN, numerous nieces and nephews, sisters-in-laws, May Jackson of Manchester, KY, Mildred Jackson of London, KY, Carole Jackson of North Vernon, IN, and Ernestine Collins of Girdler, KY.
Beatrice is predeceased by her parents, Andrew and Sarah Thompson Jackson, sisters, Tina Grubb, Willa Lee Smith, brothers, Kermit Jackson, Riley Perry Jackson, Vernon Jackson, Rufus Jackson and Don Jackson, sister-in-laws, Rhinous Jackson and Irene Jackson, and Brother-in-law, Carlson Smith.
Bea will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.
Beatrice Bales was laid to rest at Jacksonville National Cemetery with her husband.
