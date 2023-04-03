Manchester, KY March 29, 2023 – AdventHealth has been recognized by Becker’s Healthcare as a top place to work in health care. The 2023 list of 150 hospitals, health systems and health care companies is meant to call attention to how the honorees “invest in their employees’ wellbeing, satisfaction and fulfillment,” according to Becker’s, proving that “when employees’ needs and desires are met, the entire organization is better for it.”
As one connected national system of care, AdventHealth offers an array of career opportunities across nine states in locations ranging from large metropolitan cities to small towns, leading to a team member experience enriched by diverse cultures and backgrounds. Team members receive competitive compensation and benefits while enjoying a workplace culture that fosters and invests in their professional, personal and spiritual growth, including a wellness program that incentivizes maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
“We are grateful for this recognition as we believe it underscores how highly we value team member input when it comes to providing our team members the very best in whole-person care and support, which enables them, in turn, to provide that same care and support to the communities we serve,” said Olesea Azevedo, chief people officer for AdventHealth. “We have pledged to care for our team members – body, mind and spirit – and we aim for our team member experience to reflect that promise.”
That intentional inclusion guides all aspects of the organization’s wholistic approach to delivering on its mission to extend the healing ministry of Christ. Mindful of the needs of those they serve, front-line team members were instrumental in designing AdventHealth’s service standards to keep people safe, to show them love, to make health care as easy as possible, and to own their health care journey with them.
That commitment to whole-person care extends beyond hospital walls in ways that impact communities as team members bring their can-do Care Crew spirit to company-organized community involvement and volunteer activities as well as global mission trips.
In addition to this latest recognition from Becker’s Healthcare, AdventHealth has received numerous awards and recognitions in recent months, including being named a Best Place to Work in IT by Computerworld and earning the No. 6 spot in the Gartner Healthcare Supply Chain Top 25 ranking. U.S. News and World Report, on its annual Best Hospitals list, has ranked AdventHealth hospitals as some of the best in the states and cities where they are located, including recognizing AdventHealth Orlando as the No. 1 hospital in Orlando for the 12th consecutive year. In addition, The Leapfrog Group awarded AdventHealth the Emerald Award for Outstanding Achievement by a Health Care System in 2022, a first for any health system.
Becker’s, a go-to source of information for health care industry professionals, developed the list based on nominations and editorial research.
