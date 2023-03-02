Becky Boyd, 75, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, February 27th, at the Advent Health Hospital in Manchester, KY.
Becky was born in Manchester, KY on March 12, 1947, a daughter of the late Daugh and Sybil Combs Henson.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Zebe Boyd.
Becky is survived by her daughters: Susan Boyd and boyfriend Sterling McDonald, and Tammy Boyd, both of Manchester.
She is also survived her sisters: Flora Henson of Michigan and Irene Jones of Indiana; by Michael Napier, Charles Napier, and Donnie Napier, who she thought of as her sons; her grandchildren: Gary Boyd, Chris Hodges, Mariah Hodges, Hayden Boyd, Chere Reutan, and Bryan Boyd; and her great-grandchildren: Chase Boyd, Elijah Boyd, Scarlett Hodges, and Jaxon Houghton.
In addition to her husband and parents, Becky was preceded in death by her son and daughter, Tim Boyd and Cathy Boyd; by Bruce Napier, who she thought of as a son; and the following sisters: Betty Lou Henson, Bonnie Lou Gilliam, Magdalene Bowling, Cleo Henson, Deloris Thompson, and Sara-Katherine Henson.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 4th at Britton Funeral Home, with Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at the Henson Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 4th at Britton Funeral Home.
