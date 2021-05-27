London Ranger District ~ May 27, 2021 ~ We are happy to announce that at 5 p.m. today, the Laurel County side of Bee Rock Campground, including the boat ramp, will open for use. Please remember that the Laurel County side only has nine campsites (two are doubles), so opportunities will be limited. This is the first step in getting the entire campground re-opened following the historic flood in 2019.
Currently, the Pulaski County side remains closed while work continues. The London Ranger District was recently awarded Great American Outdoor Act funding to complete the rebuild of the Pulaski County side; another service crew will return in August to finish the Pulaski County rebuild.
Recreation staff will continue working on both sides of the campground, so please excuse any disruption to your camping experience that this may cause. Caution is recommended when using the boat ramp. As water fluctuates, silt continues to collect on the ramp.
Forest Supervisor Scott Ray visited the area and said, “A huge thank you goes out to the London Recreation staff, and the #AmeriCorps and #AmericanConservationExperience crews. I am so impressed with the amount of work they have accomplished upgrading and rebuilding Bee Rock Campground! I believe campers to the area will greatly appreciate all of the improvements that have been made.”
The staff and rotating crews worked diligently to completely rebuild the campground. The crews assisted the Forest Service in the removal of old sites, campsite amenities, and stairs. Each site has been reconstructed to enhance the camping experience, including ADA fire rings and lantern poles that were added to each site. There are now two sites on the Laurel County side that meet ADA guidelines to accommodate the widest array of visitors. The surrounding trails have been cleared of debris, brushed, and new handrails installed on bridges.
The Sublimity Bridge remains closed to the public until next week. The contractor is finishing up repairs to the decking that was destroyed by the last intentionally set fire on the bridge.
We greatly appreciate your patience and understanding throughout the rebuilding process. The campground looks fantastic and is ready for visitors!
