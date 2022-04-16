Beechel Lynn “Big Bub” Smith, age 50 of Manchester was born in Manchester, KY on August 30, 1971 to the late John Wally and Irene Hatfield Smith and departed this life on March 27, 2022 and his home. He was of the Holiness Faith and enjoyed fishing, shooting Pool, playing Poker, caring for his property, and time with family and friends.
His parents: John and Irene Smith preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving children: Irvin Nelson Smith and Trinity Irene Smith both of Manchester; a brother: Hon Wayne Smith of Manchester; 2 sisters: Charlene Smith and husband Ricky and Teresa Minton all of Manchester; 3 nieces: Ashley Smith, Pamela Collins, and Katlyn Smith; a nephew: Austin Smallwood; and a host of other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
A Graveside Service for Mr. Beechel Smith was held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Downey Cemetery with Rev. James Wagers officiating. Burial followed with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.