Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Allen Turner arrested Richard Liperote age 52 of London on Tuesday afternoon November 24, 2020 at approximately 1:59 PM. The arrest occurred on Hal Rogers Parkway approximately 2 miles east of London following a traffic stop conducted on a white GMC Sierra that weaved over the centerline entering Deputy Turner's cruiser’s path of travel. During the traffic stop the driver exited his vehicle and a beer can fell out along with him. In addition, open alcoholic beverages were found in the driver's possession. An investigation was conducted on the driver who was determined to be under the influence. This individual was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – second offense and was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. 

