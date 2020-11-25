Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Allen Turner arrested Richard Liperote age 52 of London on Tuesday afternoon November 24, 2020 at approximately 1:59 PM. The arrest occurred on Hal Rogers Parkway approximately 2 miles east of London following a traffic stop conducted on a white GMC Sierra that weaved over the centerline entering Deputy Turner's cruiser’s path of travel. During the traffic stop the driver exited his vehicle and a beer can fell out along with him. In addition, open alcoholic beverages were found in the driver's possession. An investigation was conducted on the driver who was determined to be under the influence. This individual was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – second offense and was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Latest Covid Update from Ky River Dist. Health Dept.
- Gov. Beshear: Kentucky Continues to See Exponential COVID-19 Growth
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update - November 24, 2020
- Weekly Covid-19 Numbers for Breathitt County
- Weekly Covid-19 Numbers for Breathitt County
- Thousands of Top U.S. Hospitals, Including Mercy Health-Marcum Wallace of Irvine, Encourage Everyone to #MaskUp
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update November 23, 2020
- If you have been exposed to Covid-19, do the following:
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update Friday, November 20, 2020
- New Kentucky Mandates Due to Covid-19 for Nov 20th at 5pm till Dec 13th at 11:59pm
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
- AdventHealth Manchester COVID-19 Care Testing Site Moves to New Location
- Kentucky women's basketball suspends two before tip-off
- Kentucky basketball tips off tonight!
- Mandates from Governor draw ire of Senate President
- Eerily similar situation
- Beer can, man fall out of truck during traffic stop
- Deer-related accidents increase in the fall
- Elsie McCann obituary
Most Popular
Articles
- 'He's stalked me for over 10 years'
- Sealed indictments lead to five arrests
- Begley harvests Monster Buck!
- The Enterprise comes out a day early!
- Missing man reward increased to $10,000!
- Shayla Briella Henson obituary
- Quick Decision by KSP Weight Station Staff Proves to be life Saving
- Randy Wayne Gray obituary
- Luther Carpenter obituary
- AdventHealth Visitor Restriction Changes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.