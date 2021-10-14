(BOWLING GREEN, Ky.) – Tiger senior Justin Begley has concluded his stellar career as a Tiger golfer and will now look ahead to being a future EKU Colonel Golfer. Begley competed in the KHSAA 2021 Leachman-Buick-GMC State Tournament. Justin finished T-15th, posting a 77 and 73 in back-to-back days.
He was also named to the all-state golf team.
Justin is a golfer that Clay County will sorely miss. He was the unequivocal team leader, and one that the Tiger program will have a hard time replacing. “He’s loved by everyone he meets,” said Tiger Coach Jason Smith. “His teammates and I are definitely going to miss him. Thank you “B2” for allowing me to tag along for your golfing career. I love you, bud”.
“I will miss being a Tiger more than anything,” said an emotional Justin Begley. “High school golf is amazing, and I highly encourage anyone to be a part of it. I feel like everyone that I’ve been on a team with is a brother to me. I’ll greatly miss doing kid stuff that Coach Smitty hates the most. It was always so much fun.”
Look for Begley to post exciting numbers for Eastern Kentucky University, as he will succeed in whatever he does. Good luck, Justin, and congratulations on a great career in black and gold!
