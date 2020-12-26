The academic honors' President's List for the Fall 2020 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University's provost and vice president for academic affairs.
The following student has been named to Campbellsville University's President's List for Fall 2020:
Jakob Begley, from Manchester, KY.
The academic honors' list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours. The Fall 2020 academic honors' list includes a total of 837 students, with 366 named to the President's List for achieving a 4.0 grade point average, and 471 named to the Dean's List for achieving a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.
