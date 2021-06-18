(LEXINGTON, Ky.) – Tiger Golf continues to shine brightly, as Senior golfer Justin Begley competed and won the Barbasol Junior Championship Qualifier. Begley finished after posting a 68 in his first round, followed by 66 in the 2nd.
Justin was excited to get a win but says there are numerous other tournaments that vie for his attention. “It felt great to get a win,” said Begley. “There are just a few other tournaments I’m also focused on as well. Super excited to play on the 28th, and I believe Chip McDaniel is going to caddy for me, so it should be a ton of fun.”
Justin will now look ahead to compete in the Barbasol Junior Championship that begins on June 28th.
