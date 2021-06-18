(LEXINGTON, Ky.) – Tiger Golf continues to shine brightly, as Senior golfer Justin Begley competed and won the Barbasol Junior Championship Qualifier. Begley finished after posting a 68 in his first round, followed by 66 in the 2nd

Justin was excited to get a win but says there are numerous other tournaments that vie for his attention. “It felt great to get a win,” said Begley. “There are just a few other tournaments I’m also focused on as well. Super excited to play on the 28th, and I believe Chip McDaniel is going to caddy for me, so it should be a ton of fun.”

Justin will now look ahead to compete in the Barbasol Junior Championship that begins on June 28th

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you