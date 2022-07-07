A Belfry, Ky., man, Edward Leonidas Lewis, 54, was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison on Wednesday, by U.S. District Judge Greg Van Tatenhove, after pleading guilty to producing child pornography.
According to Lewis’ guilty plea, on February 25, 2021, law enforcement found images of child pornography on four different electronic devices in his possession. Lewis then admitted to using “spy cameras,” hidden in bathrooms and bedrooms of his residences, to produce child pornography images of a victim.
Lewis was previously convicted of four counts of Possession of a Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor, in Franklin Circuit Court, in May 2013.
Lewis pleaded guilty to the federal charge in March 2022.
Under federal law, Lewis must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life.
Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jerry Templet, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI); and Colonel Phillip Burnett, Jr., Commissioner, Kentucky State Police, jointly announced the sentence.
The investigation was conducted by the HSI and KSP. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney David Marye.
This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.
