Belinda Sue (Couch) Collins, age 65, wife of Bennie Collins of London, Kentucky passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was the mother of Tonya Taylor and husband Mark of Orlando, Florida and Joanna Forbes of London, Kentucky; the sister of Robert Couch and wife Janice Sue and Melvin Couch all of London, Kentucky, Floyd Couch Jr. and wife Rachell of Manchester, Kentucky and Kathern Couch of Kodiak, Tennessee. She was blessed with three grandchildren; Payton Todd Daugherty, Madison Kate Vieira and husband Fernando and Maci Brook Forbes. She was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Lilie (Gipson) Couch; by her son, Steven Ray Collins and by her siblings, Delmer Dean Couch and Billy Ray Couch. The family would like to say a special " thank you" to the nurses on PCU at Baptist Health Corbin, Dr. Mullins, special nieces and nephews; Kimberly Mills, Keesha Morgan, James Dean Mills and Ella James Mills.
Funeral services for Belinda Sue (Couch) Collins will be conducted Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m in London Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Brad Stevens and Bro. JD Hensley officiating. Burial will follow at A.R. Dyche Memorial Park. The family of Belinda Sue Collins will receive friends at London Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 after 6:00 p.m. London Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Serving as pallbearers: James Mills, Shawn Mills, Jon Morgan, Jonathan David Thomas, Michael Couch and Mark Taylor.
Serving as honorary pallbearer: Payton Todd Daugherty
