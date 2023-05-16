(LOG MOUNTAIN, Ky.) – It came down to the last play, but unfortunately the Lady Tigers were walked-off by Bell County 12-11 on the road Thursday night. Despite the loss, it was an offensive filled contest, with both teams reaching double-digit hit marks, though Bell out-hit Clay 12-10.
The Lady Tigers pitched their young duo of Abby Bowling and Alivia Hoskins, with Bowling tossing four innings and striking out eight, while Hoskins added three innings and struck out seven. The two young pitchers are molding into two of the region’s finest, and the idea of what they become in the future is more than exciting for the Tiger softball program.
Emma Tuttle had a huge day at the plate finishing 3-5 with three RBI to lead Clay County. Madison Sizemore and Emi Reynolds both posted a 2-5, 1 RBI day, while Carley Shepard and Carlie Wolfe added hits as well. Wolfe and Shepard each scored twice as well.
Madison Sizemore 2-5; Emi Reynolds 2-5; Emma Tuttle 3-5; Carley Shepard 1-3; Carlie Wolfe 2-3.
