A positive impact. That’s how many have described the way Lisa Martin lived her life before falling victim to COVID-19 on Sunday.
Martin, 53, of Manchester, drove a bus for the Clay County Board of Education for 26 years, according to Superintendent William Sexton.
“She was a dedicated an employee and loved doing her job,” Sexton said. “She was dedicated to her students and went the extra mile to take care of them.”
Paul Hughes, Director of Transportation for the school system, said Martin drove multiple special need runs during her career.
“Lisa realized that bus drivers are the first person that students come in contact with each morning from the school system and the last in the evening and she made the most of this opportunity to have a positive impact on her students,” he said.
She made a huge impression upon her co-workers as well.
“She had a very positive impact on her co-workers,” Hughes said. “She was always willing to listen and took time to form friendships and bonds with people that shared her profession.”
The director said Martin was a special person and will be sorely missed by all.
“Reflection on her life and career will show the truly unique person that gave the students she transported and the people she worked with her love and caring personality for an entire career of doing one of the most important jobs, for the students of the Clay County school system,” he said.
Her family shared a story about her once buying gifts for all the students on her route. This was just one of her many acts of kindness.
She was genuinely kind, selfless, humble, and loving and always put the needs of others above her own, according to her family. She was dedicated to her faith, family and community and never missed an opportunity to invite someone to church or to tell others of God’s goodness.
Funeral services for Mrs. Martin were held on Tuesday at the Word of Faith Pentecostal Church in London.
