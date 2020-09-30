On September 30, 2020 at approximately 10:30 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Deputy Paul Whitehead, Sheriff Patrick Robinson and CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb arrested Lonnie Belt, 42 of Highway 638. The arrest occurred when Sheriff Robinson conducted a traffic stop on Old US Highway 421, upon running the information on the above mentioned subject it showed he had an active warrant of arrest. While being booked into the Clay County Detention Center, the above mentioned subject attempted to conceal 42 Suboxone’s on his person when they fell out of his pant leg.
Lonnie Belt, 42 was charged with:
- Serving Warrant of Arrest
- Prescription of a Controlled Substance not in Original Container
- Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree
- Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree
