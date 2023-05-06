A former Clay County man was sentenced to life in prison for killing a child.
Lonnie Belt appeared in Circuit Court on April 27, 2023 with his attorneys Sara Zaurcher and Christy Hiance before Judge Oscar Gayle House for judgment and sentencing on a plea of guilty on charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping – adult, kidnapping – victim death, assault, 1st degree, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse.
In 2017, Belt took Jesse Durham and her five-year-old son James Spoonamore to a wooded area, pushed her off an 80-foot cliff and beat her son to death.
Durham survived but with serious injuries.
For the charge of murder, Belt was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. For the charge of attempted murder, Belt was sentenced to twenty (20) years in prison. For the kidnapping charge Belt was sentenced to fifity (50) years imprisonment. For the charge of Capital Kidnapping, Belt was sentenced to fifty (50) years imprisonment. On the charge of assault, 1st degree, Belt was sentenced to twenty (20) years imprisonment. For the charge of tampering with physical evidence, Belt was sentenced to five (5) years in prison. For the charge of “abuse of a corpse”, belt was sentenced to five (5) years in prison.
In 2017, Kentucky State Police charged Lonnie Belt with the killing of five-year-old James Spoonamore. Police found the boy's body a few days after hikers came across his severely beaten mother over a cliff off Sparks Ridge Road.
The detective testified that Belt was upset that Jessica Durham's husband stole $400 from him. The detective told the court that Belt planned to take Durham and her son back to his house and hold them until he got the money he was owed. Detective Charles Brandenburg told the court that on September 8, Belt tricked Durham into thinking her husband was at his home.
"So she went to the end of the hallway, where David was supposed to be, the bedroom. She went into the bedroom. David was not there. She was struck in the back of the head with a metal object by Lonnie," Brandenburg said.
"She went on to say, when she got back in the vehicle she was blindfolded and tied up, and her head was bleeding. Her small child, her 5-year-old son was in the back seat," Brandenburg testified. "She could hear him say, 'Mommy you're bleeding, Mommy you need a doctor.'"
The detective went on to say that Belt took Durham to different sites on that Friday, beating her repeatedly. Eventually, police say Belt took Durham to the woods and kicked her off a cliff. She fell 77-feet. According to the officer, Durham was there for nearly 24 hours before hikers found her.
Belt told detectives that he killed five-year-old James Spoonamore because he witnessed the assault.
"He finally admitted to taking James, putting him in a car and driving him to a separate location, in the same wooded area, across Sparks Ridge Road, where he hit James in the back of the head with a metal object multiple times."
