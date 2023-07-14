Ben Davidson, 84, of West Chester, Ohio, died peacefully on Monday, July 10, 2023. Born in Clay County, Kentucky, on December 11, 1938, he was the son of the late Kenis and Lizzie Davidson.
Ben loved classic cars, especially his 1964 Ford Thunderbird. He loved bluegrass music and watching the Cincinnati Reds and UK basketball.
Ben is left behind by his beloved wife of 39 years, Glenna Davidson; son Mark Davidson of Loveland, Ohio; stepdaughter Debbie Ertel (Larry) of West Chester, Ohio; brother Saul Davidson (Janet), sister Alma Hamblin (Rudy); grandchildren: Joe Ertel (Erica), Jennifer Sorrell (Scott),
Adrian Davidson, and Lance Davidson; four great grandchildren: Kenzie,Sean, Allie, Josie; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son Warren Davidson and brothers Carl Davidson, Harold Davidson, Phil
Davidson, Stan Davidson, Troy Davidson, and sisters Ina Davidson and Lola Bowling. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati Columbus Road, on Friday, July 14, at 10:30 until the funeral service at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio, 4601 Malsbary Road, Blue Ash,
Ohio 45242
