Ben Hoskins, 91, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, May 10th, at The Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.
Ben was born in Woolum, KY on August 14, 1930, a son of the late Andy and Susie Hatfield Hoskins.
He leaves two daughters: Joyce (Jim) Rose of Warsaw, Indiana, IN, and Tina Beatty of Cicero, IN; four grandchildren: Bethany Brower, Nicole (Nathan) Schickel, Alison Beatty, and Scott Beatty; and two great-grandchildren: Nora and Nina.
In addition to his parents, Ben was preceded in death by the following brothers and sister: John Hoskins, Woodrow Hoskins, Frank "Bear" Hoskins, M.J. Hoskins, Gladys Smith, and Charlie Hoskins.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 14th at Britton Funeral Home, with Joe Crockett officiating. Burial will follow at the Hoskins Family Cemetery in Manchester, KY.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 14th at Britton Funeral Home.
