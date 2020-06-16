Mr. Benjamin Lovins, age 63 departed this life on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY. He was born in Oneida, KY on Friday, May 24, 1957 Rob and Della (Sizemore) Lovins.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Angela (Sandlin) Lovins and his son: Nathaniel Lovins and step-children: Brittany Barrett and James Miller. Also surviving are 2 brothers: Charles Edward Lovins and Farris Lovins and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Rob and Della Lovins; and these brothers and sisters: Ad Lovins, J.D. Lovins, Ray Lovins, Leonard Lovins, Al Lovins, Ruth Lovins Mathis, Lucy Lovins Bowling, Brenda Lovins Wilson, and Dora Lovins Burns.
Funeral service for Mr. Benjamin Lovins will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 7PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Wesley Fugate will be officiating.
Visitation will be held Wednesday after 6PM until funeral time at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Rominger Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
