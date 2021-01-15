Benjiman David (Ben) Wilson, 58, of Oneida, KY, passed away Friday, January 8th. 

Ben was born in Oneida, KY on December 1, 1962, a son of the late John and Elizabeth Davidson Wilson. 

He is survived by his sister, Connie Sue Hibbard, of Manchester; and his niece and nephews: Natoshia Lynn Hibbard, Wesley Garrett Hibbard, and Jonathan Walter Hibbard. 

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 16th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Bob Ross officiating. Burial will follow at the Roland Davidson Cemetery in Oneida, KY. 

Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 16th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

 
To plant a tree in memory of Benjiman Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you