Benjiman David (Ben) Wilson, 58, of Oneida, KY, passed away Friday, January 8th.
Ben was born in Oneida, KY on December 1, 1962, a son of the late John and Elizabeth Davidson Wilson.
He is survived by his sister, Connie Sue Hibbard, of Manchester; and his niece and nephews: Natoshia Lynn Hibbard, Wesley Garrett Hibbard, and Jonathan Walter Hibbard.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 16th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Bob Ross officiating. Burial will follow at the Roland Davidson Cemetery in Oneida, KY.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 16th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
