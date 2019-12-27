Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December25, 2019 at approximately 11:30 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Kendric Smith along with Deputy Jared Smith arrested Patti Bennett, 46 of North Highway 421. The arrest occurred when units was dispatched to a domestic complaint on North Highway 421. Upon arrival, units observed a female outside of a residence. Through investigation it was determined that the above mentioned subject was the aggressor in the physical altercation and was determined to be under the influence. Assisting at the scene was Kentucky State Police Trooper Logan Wolfe. The photo provided is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Patti Bennett, 46 was charged with:
• Criminal Trespassing
• Assault 4th Degree (Dating Violence) Minor Injury
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
