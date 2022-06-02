Bennie Brown, 70, was born October 23. 1951, in Owsley County, KY to Andy & Ruth (Creech) Brown. He passed away at his residence on May 29, 2022.
Bennie is survived by his daughter, Robin Renee (Jeremy) Cavins of Annville and by the following siblings, Howard Brown, Christine Cook (Lonnie), Geralene Buchignani, Rita Brown (Randy Gilbert) Ruby Cupp and Donna Richmond & Monroe Brown (Sharon) all of Tyner, Carl Wayne Brown (Lisa) and Charlie Brown (Patsy) of McKee and Lennie (Rick) McGee of Annville. He was blessed with two granddaughters, Logan Baldwin (Tim) and Jayden Riley Cramer; by two great grandchildren, Josilynn Ava Ruth White and Gavin Neece Baldwin; by the following nieces and nephews, Harold Brown, Julia Vickers, Charlie Russell, Nicky Mays, Benjie Baldwin, Carl Brown Jr., Jennifer Brown, Andrew Tompkins, Rebecca East, Mavrick McGee and by the following great nieces and nephews, Hailey Russell, Jordan Brown, Zack Brown, Emily Mays, Breana Baldwin and Bryson Baldwin.
In addition to his parents, Bennie was also preceded in death by a brother, Hershel E. Brown, by a sister, Shirley Brown and by a nephew, Howard Andrew Russell.
He was the Best Daddy and Pa. Bennie will be so missed by all that knew him.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Brown Family Cemetery in Tyner with Bro. David Reed and Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Pallbearers: Charlie Russell, Pernell Vickers, Benjie Baldwin, Maverick McGee, Quinton Easton & Andrew Tompkins. Honorary pallbearers: Kenny Hays, Harry Wilson, Gavin Baldwin, Howard, Monroe, Carl Wayne & Charlie Brown, and Howard Smith. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
