Bennie Lee Caudill, age 69, passed away Thursday, December 31st, at his home.
Bennie was born on April 30th, 1951, a son of the late Louis and Ollie Caudill.
He is survived by the following sons and daughters: Nic Caudell (Amber) of London, KY, BJ Caudill (Brandy Davidson), Stephen Caudill (Destinie Robinson) both of Manchester, KY, Jennifer Bundy (Ralph) of Corbin, KY, and Judy Maxie (Darrell Proffitt) of London, KY. As well as the following brothers and sisters: Louis Jr. Caudill (Rosie), of Manchester, KY, Jimmie Caudill (Kristi) of Williamsburg, KY, Hattie Baker, and Ann Bowling both of Manchester, KY.
Bennie leaves behind a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bennie is preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Tommy Caudill, Arnold Caudill, Donnie Caudill, Rose Price, and Shirley Baker.
Services for Bennie will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 4th, at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with David Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in the Hounchell Bend Cemetery in Manchester, KY.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Sunday, January 3rd, at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.