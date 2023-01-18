Bennie Lee Harrison, Sr., born November 19, 1954, 68 years old, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Advent Health Hospital in Manchester, KY.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Harrison of Manchester, KY; his twin sons: Bennie Lee (Anna) Harrison, Jr. of Manchester, KY, and James (Tina) Harrison of Thurmont, MD; his grandchildren: J J Harrison of Manchester, KY, Alice Harrison of Thurmont, MD, Trey Harrison of Beaufort, SC, Peyton and Seth Harrison of Ringgold, GA, and Michael and Sarah Ellison of Manchester, KY; and by three stepsons.
He is also survived by the following sisters and brother: Jan (Steve) Mueller, Linda (Joe) Emrah, all of Ft. Wayne, IN, and Danny (Charlene) Harrison of Manchester, KY; and by a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Rachel Harrison.
He was a retired truck driver for Monumental Millwork, West Minster, MD. He enjoyed working on cars, fishing, and was an avid fan of UK basketball, Ravens football, and Cubs baseball.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 22nd at Britton Funeral Home, with Joe Crockett officiating. Burial will follow at the Campbell Cemetery in Manchester, KY.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 22nd at Britton Funeral Home.
