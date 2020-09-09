On September 8, 2020 at approximately 7:30 PM Clay County Sheriff Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard along with Sheriff Patrick Robinson and Deputy Kendric Smith arrested Christopher Bentley, 33 of Arnetts Fork Road. The arrest occurred on Frank Bowling Road when units were dispatched to a complaint of a possible physical altercation between two parties. While on the scene of the altercation, it was determined that the male subject had left to the prior to the arrival of units. The above mentioned subject was later located operating a vehicle on Frank Bowling Road matching the description of the automobile given. Once contact was made with the driver it was determined that the subject was under the influence, while being placed under arrest the subject became disorderly. Assisting at the scene was Kentucky State Trooper Tyson Lawson.
Christopher Bentley, 33 was charged with:
• Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of ALC/DRUGS/ETC
• Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• Failure to Wear Seat Belts
