Berdell Smallwood, 84, of London, KY, passed away Monday, October 12th, at her home.
Berdell was born in Manchester, KY on August 3, 1936, a daughter of the late Eller and Hobert Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Denver Smallwood; and her children: Ronnie (Judy) Smallwood of Manchester, Ricky Wayne (Brenda Gail) Smallwood of London, and Julie (Billy Glenn) Hacker of Manchester.
Berdell is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Amy Smallwood, Brittany Burke, Cody Hacker, Nathan Hacker, and Jessica Smith; 2 great-grandchildren: Briannah Smith and Kelsey Smith; and her brothers and sisters: Lyman Smith, Lonnie Smith, Donnie Smith, Bonnie Lou Wagers, Bessie Smith, and Brenda Combs.
In addition to her parents, Berdell was preceded in death by the following brothers and sister: Leon Smith, Carl Smith, Charlie Smith, and Betty Lou Gray.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 15th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Ronnie Smith and Mike Cottongim officiating. Burial will follow at the Smallwood Family Cemetery in London.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 15th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.