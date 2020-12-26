On December 21, 2020 at approximately 2:15 PM Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson along with CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb arrested David Swafford, 53 of Berea. The arrest occurred on South Highway 11 when Sheriff Robinson received a complaint that someone had entered a vacant dwelling. Upon arrival, Sheriff Robinson located the subject and through investigation it was determined the subject entered onto the property unlawfully and went inside the dwelling and began taking items from the dwelling. The subject was placed under arrest without incident and items was turned back over to the property owner. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
David Swafford, 53 was charged with:
• Burglary, 3rd Degree
