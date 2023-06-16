Bernard Byrd age 78, of Brookville, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at his residence in Brookville following a lengthy illness.
Born August 17, 1944, in Oneida, Kentucky he was one of eight children born to the late Robert & Bessie (Davidson) Byrd. On May 9, 1964 in Brookville, Indiana he and the former Lola Moore were united in marriage and she survives.
Bernard was retired having worked for many years at Greene Manufacturing Company in Connersville, later retiring from Huber Trucking in Sunman.
He was a former member of Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, where he had served as a deacon. He enjoyed attending church, hunting and fishing, traveling. He cherished time spent with his family especially family gatherings and cook outs.
Besides Lola, his loving wife of over 59 years, survivors include a son, William Wayne Byrd of Brookville, Indiana; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, two brothers, Brackie Byrd of Connersville, Indiana and Troy Byrd of Manchester, Kentucky.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Bernard Byrd Jr. who died November 3, 2015, a sister, Reba Bishop, as well as four brothers, Gilbert, Earl, Marce, and Kennies Byrd.
Family & friends may visit from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home, 1025 Franklin Avenue, Brookville.
Pastor Kevin Waltz, of Emmanuel Baptist Church, will officiate the Funeral on Monday, June 19, 2023, 1:00 P.M., at Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home. Burial will then follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Brookville.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Emmanuel Baptist Church. The staff of Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home are honored to once again serve the Byrd family, to sign the online guest book or send personal condolences to the family please visit www.phillipsandmeyers.com.
